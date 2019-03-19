Two more University of Maryland Medical System board members resign amid scrutiny over contracting practices

Two more members of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors have resigned amid intense scrutiny over contracting practices.

Stephen A. Burch, chairman of the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors, said Tuesday that he has accepted the resignations of members John W. Dillon and Robert L. Pevenstein.

Dillon reported in both 2017 and 2018 that his health care consulting firm, Dillon Consulting, generated more than $150,000 annually through a contract with the system for a “capital campaign and strategic planning.” He reported the contract was paying his firm $13,000 a month.

Pevenstein, the founder of technology companies, reported in 2017 his firms pulled in more than $150,000 through system contracts, including more than $108,000 in pay for himself. In 2018, Pevenstein reported his son also made more than $100,000 from the system.

The resignations follow Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stepping down from the board Monday. Pugh resigned from the system’s board of directors as Baltimore school officials acknowledged that 8,700 copies of children’s books the medical system purchased from her are sitting unread in a warehouse.

“I take very seriously the concerns raised regarding Board members that have business relationships with UMMS,” Burch said in a statement. “Addressing this issue is of the highest priority for me and the organization. There is nothing more important than the trust of those who depend on our leadership.”

Burch said he has also requested board members who currently have relationships with the medical system to immediately take a voluntary leave of absence during a review our governance practices and move toward even greater transparency. Those members are: August J. Chiasera, Francis X. Kelly, James A. Soltesz and Walter A. Tilley, Jr.

“Let me be abundantly clear, this is not a reflection on any of the affected Board members or their businesses. Our Board members are incredibly talented professionals who bring invaluable expertise and perspective while advancing Maryland’s own world-class health care system,” Burch said.

“Not only have we taken these critical steps, we will evaluate how the Board conducts business, including a comprehensive review of existing agreements and contracts, and will create a path forward, with a view toward enhanced governance and optimal transparency. I, along with UMMS President and CEO Robert Chrencik, look forward to a healthy and productive dialogue with Governor Hogan, House Speaker Busch and Senate President Miller tomorrow.”

