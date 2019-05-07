UMMS scandal: Medical system board chairman, two others resign as additional deal revealed

The chairman of the embattled University of Maryland Medical System board of directors announced his resignation Tuesday — along with two other board members — as an additional business deal for one of the departing board members was revealed.

Board Chairman Stephen Burch, who attended a contentious meeting in March with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller over the board’s contracting practices, announced his resignation effective July 1.

Burch, who also served as a member of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s transition team, was joined in resigning from the UMMS board by Kevin O’Connor and Dr. Scott Rifkin.

O’Connor’s resignation is effective July 1 and Rifkin’s is effective immediately.

The medical system said in a statement that Rifkin and the hospital network had an “active agreement” in which his company “provides software for a pilot program designed to reduce hospital readmissions.”

“Rifkin’s resignation advances the effort to prevent conflicts and increase transparency,” the statement said.

“We thank Mr. Burch, Mr. O’Connor and Dr. Rifkin for their service and commitment to the Health System,” said UMMS interim President and CEO John Ashworth. “They brought invaluable experience and perspective to the board in helping us shape the system for the future of health care.”

Rifkin is the co-founder and CEO of Mid-Atlantic Health Care. He said Tuesday that he resigned from the board in light of concern among system officials that his providing software to UMMS — at no charge, he said — might run afoul of rules for board members that are part of a new state law.

“They’re pretty hyper-sensitive right now,” Rifkin said. “The new law is so broad, so you just have to be careful.”

Rifkin, a medical doctor whose company maintains nursing facilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania, said Hogan appointed him about 18 months ago to the board. About nine months ago, he entered into a one-year contract with UMMS to provide his company’s Real Time Medical Systems software to the hospital system, he said.

“The amount of the contract was zero” and there was no clause to convert it into a paying contract after the year ended, he said. He also said he intended to extend the free contract after the first year, and that he never planned to make “a single penny” from the system.

“This is what you’re supposed to do on the board,” he said. “You’re supposed to use your expertise and anything you have of value to help the organization, and you are supposed to do it for free. And that’s what I did.”

Rifkin said his contract was disclosed with UMMS officials properly, though it wasn’t disclosed in the same way as other board members’ contracts because it did not have any cost to the system associated with it.

He said the Real Time Medical Systems software usually costs about $350,000 a month, so he estimates he has saved UMMS about $4 million by providing it for free. He said he has about 750 clients for the software across the country.

According to Rifkin’s company, the software provides staff with “an intuitive, real-time dashboard that displays patient data” in order “to improve patient care and staff communication” at its facilities. “When a patient has additional needs, the system immediately informs staff of the need for a care intervention — enabling them to proactively monitor, identify and treat the patient at the facility, while preventing hospital readmission.”

Rifkin, a major philanthropic donor to the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has practiced medicine in Maryland for 20 years. He co-founded Mid-Atlantic Health Care in 2003, after buying a nursing facility on the Eastern Shore. Rifkin is also the publisher of JMORE, a Jewish lifestyle media company and publication in the Baltimore area.

He said he and many other board members were unaware of, and shocked by, Pugh’s deal to sell children’s books to the medical system and some of the other consulting contracts held by board members.

“Most of the board members knew nothing of the indiscretions that occurred, and are trying their best to serve the state of Maryland and serve the institution,” he said. “It’s really a wonderful place with wonderful physicians and wonderful care, and it’s really unfortunate that some people did things that they clearly shouldn’t have done.”