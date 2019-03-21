University of Maryland Medical System CEO placed on leave amid review of contracting practices

University of Maryland Medical System CEO Robert A. Chrencik was placed on leave Thursday as accusations of “self-dealing” and no-bid contracting with board members have rocked the hospital network.

Board chairman Stephen A. Burch announced that Chrencik — who is paid more than $4.2 million a year — will take a leave of absence beginning Monday.

John Ashworth, a senior vice president, will act as interim CEO.

“There is nothing more important than the trust of those that depend upon the Board’s leadership,” Burch said. “And, over the past week, I’ve had the proper time to listen to concerns and reflect. The Board and I are firmly committed to evolving our governance principles and operating with even more transparency.”

By a unanimous vote at an “emergency meeting” Thursday morning, board members chose to submit to an outside, independent review of the board’s contracting practices.

The medical system has been under intense scrutiny after The Baltimore Sun reported that nine members of the medical system’s board have business deals with the hospital network that are worth hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars each.

Since then, three board members — including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh — have resigned. Four others have taken leaves of absence.

Pugh resigned from the system’s board of directors this week amid scrutiny over her deal to sell 100,000 copies of her children’s book series to the medical system, as Baltimore school officials acknowledged that 8,700 copies of the books are sitting unread in a warehouse.

Pugh also amended seven years of ethics forms filed while she was in the state Senate that did not disclose the Healthy Holly LLC through which she sold the books. Pugh said Wednesday that she was returning $100,000 from her Healthy Holly LLC to the University of Maryland Medical System.

The announcement of Chrencik’s leave followed a closed-door meeting at the State House Wednesday, during which Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says he and Gov. Larry Hogan repeatedly pressed Chrencik over who authorized a $500,000 deal for Pugh’s self-published books.

But Miller said Thursday that Chrencik would not give the men a straight answer.

“They governor wanted to press that issue very strongly,” Miller said. “I asked the question also: ‘Why did it continue? ‘They said, ‘She continued to write more books’. They didn't tell us who authorized the check, who signed the check and who approved the deal.”

Miller said he left the meeting with unanswered questions about the system’s contracting practices.

“Apparently there wasn’t oversight on the audit committee,” Miller said. “Who wrote the check, who told them to write the check, that wasn’t answered.”

Miller said House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch feels “let down” by what happened at the medical system.

Busch on Wednesday announced legislation that would require an independent audit of financial management at the system by Dec. 31. It would require the governor’s appointees to the board to submit to vetting by the state Senate. And it would prohibit the practice of awarding no-bid contracts to board members.

Del. Nic Kipke, the House minority leader, introduced and fast-tracked the bill on behalf of Busch, who was absent Thursday.

Kipke noted it was “an unprecedented move” for a Republican to introduce a bill on behalf of the Democratic speaker, but that it underscored the serious and bipartisan concern over the unfolding scandal at the medical system.

Kipke said he was in “sincere solidarity” with Busch on the issue.

“The allegations, in my opinion, are really troubling, potentially despicable and just outright rotten,” Kipke said.

The House immediately took multiple votes to accept the late-filed bill and send it straight to a committee for consideration. With less than three weeks left in the 90-day General Assembly session, the customary deadlines for introducing bills and scheduling committee hearings have already passed.

When asked about her Senate ethics forms on Thursday, Pugh said it was an “error” that her Healthy Holly LLC was not listed. She has since amended her forms to include the company.

“Let me just say, it was an error,” Pugh said.

After apologizing and amending her ethics forms, Pugh said: “I just feel that we can move forward. I’m not perfect. I believe in my city. I work hard every single day.”

She noted that she has worked in aspects of newspaper and book publishing for years.“It was an error. We disclosed it on another form,” she said.

