State Senate President Miller pledges to fix 'problem' of board member deals at UMMS

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Friday that lawmakers would take action to address business deals at the University of Maryland Medical System after learning the system’s board members have entered into transactions with the hospital network that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

The Baltimore Sun reported this week that nine members of the board had contracts with the board benefiting themselves and their businesses — including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, whose “Healthy Holly LLC” firm made $500,000 in revenue selling self-published children’s books to the medical system.

“We’re going to solve that problem,” Miller told senators Friday as they opened a floor session. “You’re going to be on top of it.”

Miller said he would meet with Gov. Larry Hogan and state House Speaker Michael Busch to discuss the issue. He said also has a meeting planned with the UMMS board chairman, Stephen Burch.

As Senate president, Miller has a position on the board, which he has delegated to the Senate’s budget committee chairperson. He said he’d consider an appointee with different expertise if the system doesn’t resolve any conflict of interest issues.

“If they don’t, my representative is going to be a former U.S. attorney on that board,” Miller said.

General Assembly leaders expressed outrage Thursday and called for reforms and an audit of the University of Maryland Medical System after learning of the transactions involving members of the system’s board.

Busch, who also sits on the board, said the individual deals board members entered into with system management were not disclosed to other board members. He described himself as “outraged.”

But Robert Chrencik, the system’s CEO — who receives $4.2 million in compensation authorized by the board — defended the system’s actions.“These are business relationships between a trustee and an organization,” Chrencik said in an interview with the Sun. “There’s no intent to do something that’s inappropriate.”

