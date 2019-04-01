'Deep' review set to begin of Maryland medical system's contracts with Baltimore Mayor Pugh, other board members

The independent consulting firm hired to untangle the ethical knots caused by insider contracts between the University of Maryland Medical System and several of its board members is scheduled to begin its work on Tuesday.

Nygren Consulting of Santa Barbara, CA., will examine deals worth millions of dollars that led Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and two other board members to resign their seats and caused four others to agree to take voluntary leaves of absence. The remaining board also placed UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik on temporary leave.

“This is a very difficult time as a consequence of this, a very challenging time,” said the medical system’s interim CEO, John W. Ashworth III, in an interview. “There is nothing that would suggest to me there is any illegal activity going on within the medical system.”

The consulting firm was hired to document, review and determine “the legality” of the contracts awarded to board members, including the $500,000 UMMS paid to Pugh for 100,000 Health Holly books, Ashworth said.

Nygren also has been charged with evaluating the medical system’s policies and procedures related to conflicts of interest and contracting, and will deliver recommendations on any improvements UMMS can make to how the board governors the 15-hospital system that generated $4.4 billion in annual revenue.

Ashworth said the review would be conducted in a “timely” manner and the final report would be delivered first to Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch before it is released to the public. He did not have an exact date of delivery.

Ashworth, who has worked for the medical system throughout its nearly four-decade expansion, said UMMS leaders and its 28,000 employees are continuing to deliver the highest-quality medical care despite the questions swirling around the board.

“We do so with a sense of optimism that we’re going to get through all of this and come out as a better organization in the end and ultimately be able to restore the public trust which has been affected as a consequence of the board dynamics,” he said.

