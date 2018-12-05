Maryland congressional members to question university system about football player McNair's death

Top officials of the University System of Maryland will meet Wednesday with members of the state’s congressional delegation to discuss the system’s handling of its varsity football program since the heatstroke death of a College Park football player.

Chancellor Robert Caret and Board of Regents Chairwoman Linda Gooden are expected to brief both of Maryland’s U.S. senators and at least five of its eight representatives on developments involving the state’s flagship campus.

University of Maryland, College Park, President Wallace Loh fired Terrapins coach DJ Durkin on Oct. 31, saying members of the campus community and others “expressed serious concerns about coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus.”

Members of the delegation plan to hold a news conference following the afternoon meeting on Capitol Hill.

The meeting comes a day after the Terrapins announced the hiring of University of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as football coach.

Those expected to take part in the meeting, all Democrats, are U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings, Steny Hoyer, Jamie Raskin, C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes.

The football program has been in turmoil since 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice May 29 and died two weeks later.

McNair’s death was determined to be the result of the team staff’s failure to promptly immerse the former McDonough School star in cold water, the standard treatment for heatstroke.

The fatality set off a chain of events that ultimately led to Durkin’s firing and the resignation of Board of Regents Chairman James Brady for what was widely seen as the mishandling of the response to reported problems in the football program.

Their departures came after months of negative publicity about the program, including an ESPN report that described a “toxic” culture in which players faced bullying and intimidation from members of the coaching staff. A task force named by the regents rejected that description, but found “a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.”

The controversy has left Loh’s future up in the air. The day before he fired Durkin, Loh announced plans to retire in June at the same news conference at which Brady said Durkin had been cleared to return from administrative leave. The board’s decisions prompted a public backlash, joined in by Gov. Larry Hogan, that led to Brady’s resignation.

So far, there has been no announcement of a change in Loh’s plans, despite calls from General Assembly members and others for him to stay on.

