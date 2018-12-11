Mayor Pugh, Gov. Hogan won't attend Trump event once planned for Baltimore

What was once planned as a Baltimore-based event for President Donald Trump to discuss urban revitalization has turned into a White House meeting on Wednesday with two confirmed Marylanders — neither of them elected officials.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings both said through spokespersons that they won't be attending. The White House says it plans to use the session to highlight its agenda "to expand the economic boom to all Americans, especially those in distressed communities — both rural and urban."

Both Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat with a high profile in the city, and Pugh, also a Democrat, cited scheduling conflicts.

"I believe we did receive a formal invitation but the mayor has a previous commitment she was unable to reschedule," Pugh spokesman James Bentley said.

On Monday, Trump cited scheduling complications of his own in cancelling plans to visit the city at the invitation of a Baltimore pastor.

The Rev. Donte Hickman said White House officials told him early Monday that changes underway due to the recently announced departure of Chief of Staff John Kelly meant the visit would no longer be possible.

Hickman plans to attend the rescheduled event at the White House. So does the Rev. Harry R. Jackson Jr., senior pastor of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville.

Jackson, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has previously expressed support for "opportunity zones" — poor neighborhoods singled out for special tax breaks under Republicans’ rewrite of the federal tax code last year.

"The President, despite his complicated relationship with our nation's minority communities, has in fact achieved great success in advancing issues important to them," Jackson wrote recently in the Christian Post.

It would have been Trump's first visit as president to Baltimore, a heavily Democratic city in which the Republican president is unpopular. Trump's administration has clashed with the city over immigration and other issues, and Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh is suing the president for allegedly violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign and state governments through a downtown Washington hotel.

In a Facebook post early Sunday, Hickman wrote that people in Baltimore couldn’t afford to wait for an administration that they like to be elected and should seize opportunities for investment.

“Whatever vitriol we have for this presidential administration should be manifested in our determination to do what we can to restore our broken city,” he wrote.

Also not attending Wednesday’s event is Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who has disagreed with Trump on a number of issues. His spokespeople did not immediately respond to queries asking why.

