Former Pugh chief of staff, interim schools CEO to lead new Baltimore Office of Children & Family Success

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has tapped Tisha Edwards to lead his new Office of Children & Family Success, he formally announced Thursday.

Edwards, who previously served as then-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s chief of staff, will start Monday. The office is tasked with identifying and developing opportunities to support young people across the city.

“I have always been a champion for Baltimore’s young people, and during my mayoral administration I will continue to make it a priority to put children first. And we will do that with an office solely focused on our young people leading the way,” Young said in a statement.

He said Edwards was selected because she’s spent “her entire professional life working on behalf of children.” She mostly recently worked at CEO of BridgeEdu, which aims to help teenagers access higher education. She worked as a public school principal before moving up to the system’s chief of staff under Andres Alonso. She then became the interim CEO.

“I am excited for the opportunity to elevate, support and expand the vast work happening across the city on behalf of our children and families,” Edwards said in a statement. “By championing a high-quality educational system, cultivating robust and meaningful enrichment opportunities and connecting families to resources that support financial well-being, we will create urgency and momentum to improve the quality of life for Baltimore’s children and families.”

One of Young’s signature initiatives as City Council President was the creation of a $12 million youth fund to provide money for programs benefiting children. He became mayor after Pugh resigned in the wake of a scandal over her self-published children’s books.

Edwards is not the first former Pugh official Young has brought onto his team. He announced his executive leadership team last week, and three of the five top appointees worked in high-level positions under the Pugh administration.

