U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Maryland gerrymandering case on congressional district map

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it would hear a high-profile case alleging unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering in Maryland’s redistricting process.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh appealed the case in November to the high court after a panel of federal judges threw out the state’s congressional map for the 6th District. The judges said state Democratic officials unconstitutionally drew the district’s boundaries with a goal of diminishing Republican influence.

Frosh asked the Supreme Court to hear the case in the hope of getting clear guidance on the standards Maryland political leaders need to apply when they draw their next maps.

The Supreme Court also agreed Friday to hear case alleging gerrymandering by Republicans in North Carolina.

This article will be updated.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater