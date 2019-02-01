Gov. Larry Hogan boasts that Maryland has 'largest' transportation projects in nation, world. True? Seemingly

During his state-of-the-state speech, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dropped the biggest superlatives in the dictionary when touting his efforts to provide traffic relief to state drivers.

"We began construction of the Purple Line, the largest public-private transit project in the nation," the Republican governor said.

The "largest" public-private partnership — or P3 — in the nation related to public transit?

He didn't stop there.

"We proposed the largest P3 traffic relief project in the world because Marylanders are sick and tired of spending countless hours of their lives sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic," he said.

The largest in the world?

Those are some big claims. (Maybe he plans to challenge President Donald Trump, who’s no stranger to superlatives.)

To back him up on the international claim, Hogan's staff pointed to the December 2018 issue of Public Works Financing newsletter, "the Journal of Record for public-private partnerships."

The largest project on the list for the $122 billion transportation P3 market was estimated to cost $7.3 billion. Maryland's I-495 and I-270 private-public project is estimated to cost between $9 billion to $11 billion.

One problem, though. The newsletter chart that Hogan's people point to is for the U.S.-Canada market, not the world.

That said, other projects costs reported from around the world are not bigger. And another organization — Inframation Group — has labeled the Maryland project as the largest active P3 in the world.

The Public Works Financing newsletter also shows that the Purple Line's projected $2.65 billion cost ranks higher than any other transit project on the publication's list.

