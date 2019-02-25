Billionaire Tom Steyer comes to Baltimore to push Cummings to begin impeachment process against Trump

California billionaire Tom Steyer came to Baltimore Monday to push Rep. Elijah Cummings to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Steyer, who is spending $40 million of his fortune made in finance on efforts to impeach the president, traveled to Baltimore for a town hall event on impeachment at the Assembly Room on Guilford Avenue.

“We chose this district because Congressman Cummings is the head of the oversight committee,” Steyer said in an interview.

Cummings, a Democrat from Baltimore, is chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. He rose to the position after Democrats won majority control of the House of Representatives in November.

Cummings did not respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last month, the president addressed the issue of impeachment on Twitter, writing: “How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?”

Steyer said he’s also in Baltimore to say “thank you” to Cummings for his investigations so far.

Cummings’ committee has begun sending letters to the White House, U.S. Treasury Department and the Trump Organization to investigate matters such as the use of government aircraft for private business.

“He’s going to have [former Trump associate] Michael Cohen in front of his committee on Wednesday,” Steyer said of Cummings. “He’s going to turn out to be an enduring American hero as a result of his leadership.”

Steyer said there’s no need to wait for federal investigations, including a probe led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into the Trump administration to conclude before moving to impeach. More than 7 million people have signed up online for Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” campaign — endorsing a petition for Trump’s removal, he said.

“We don’t need to wait for Mr. Mueller,” Steyer said. “This president is the crisis in the United States. He is the emergency.”

Steyer has spent millions on televisions advertisements calling for the impeachment of Trump.

Last month, Steyer said he would not run for president, opting instead to use his financial resources to push for impeachment proceedings. He reiterated that position Monday.

“This is where I think I can have the most positive impact,” he said.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater