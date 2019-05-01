Maryland House caucus meetings go into overtime; start of special session for speaker vote delayed

The start of a special legislative session to pick a new speaker for Maryland's House of Delegates has been delayed.

The candidates are Democratic delegates Dereck Davis of Prince George’s County and Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore.

While the session was to begin at noon Wednesday, the House Democratic and Republican caucuses continue to meet at the State House in Annapolis.

Davis and McIntosh were expected to address the Democratic Caucus before it voted.

“We voted, but it’s taking awhile to count,” McIntosh said Wednesday afternoon.

The race began April 7 with the death of longtime Speaker Michael Busch, an Anne Arundel Democrat. He died the day before the end of the General Assembly’s regular 90-day session.

The vacancy touched of a short, intense and increasingly bitter contest that’s strained the unity of the state Democratic Party.

Both candidates have touted their experience as committee chairs and promised to extend Busch’s legacy. And the elevation of either would make Maryland history: the state has only ever had white men as leaders of its legislative chambers.

Davis campaigned for the votes of the House’s 42 Republican members; their leader said they would vote in a bloc to support one of the candidates. Other Democrats decried that approach, saying the chamber’s leader should not win with the aid of GOP votes.

The Legislative Black Caucus voted to support Davis, although its members do not vote as a bloc, with its leaders saying it was time for an African American speaker. But several black caucus members were outraged after they said they heard its leader, Democratic Del. Darryl Barnes, warn them against electing a “white lesbian” as speaker. McIntosh is gay. Barnes said he did not make the comment attributed to him.

Power brokers, including leaders of progressive groups, union representatives and others, such as lawyer Billy Murphy, gathered Wednesday outside the caucus rooms, awaiting the results of the caucuses’ votes.

This article will be updated.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater

twitter.com/pwoodreporter