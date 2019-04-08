In session supporting schools, Bay, ethics reform, Maryland Assembly puts finishing touches on Busch's legacy

Maryland lawmakers put their finishing touches Monday on an ambitious General Assembly session in which they enacted plans aimed at helping working families, public schools and the environment — and in doing so, completed the legislative legacy of the late House Speaker Michael Busch.

On the final day of the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed two of Busch’s priorities — measures creating five permanent oyster sanctuaries around the Chesapeake Bay and replacing the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors amid allegations of self-dealing. Legislators acted only hours after they learned of the speaker’s death Sunday from pneumonia.

Just days earlier, the assembly passed Busch’s legislation to pave the way for a plan to invest billions more in Maryland’s public schools.

“We’re going to feel the effects of Mike Busch for the next several decades because of what he’s put in place,” said D. Bruce Poole, a former chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party and Busch’s close friend. “Mike has a record that is deeper and broader as a legislator than most people will ever know.”

The final day of session also spelled the end for an effort to finance construction of a so-called “super track” for horseracing at Laurel Park — a step sought by the track’s owners to host more prestigious events at the Anne Arundel County site.

Baltimore lawmakers viewed the bill as a threat to keeping the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in the city. The Senate voted Monday to send the legislation back to committee, effectively killing it, after the city’s members of the House of Delegates voted 16-0 Saturday not to back the plan.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller called the failure of the legislation “a major disappointment” of the 90-day session. Miller said the Senate had forged a compromise that would have ensured investment at Laurel Park and Pimlico.

“We're going to kick the can down the road for another year. Something has to be resolved,” Miller said.

At the beginning of the session, Busch and Miller announced a series of priorities that the legislature ended up passing with wide support. They included gradually raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21, banning foam products for packaging most food, and expanding a child care tax credit to help thousands of working families. The legislature swiftly overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of the minimum wage bill; Hogan is still considering the other three bills.

Unexpectedly, lawmakers said Monday, they found that in wrapping up the session’s work, they were carrying out Busch’s final legislative achievements.

“We honor his legacy by continuing to do the work on the issues he cared about,” said Montgomery County Del. Eric Luedtke, who is chairman of the Democratic Caucus. “The man has left an indelible mark on the state. Every single piece of the leadership priorities he laid out, every single piece is going to become law.”

The Senate voted Monday to reject Hogan's veto of an oyster sanctuary bill that was a priority of Busch — and lawmakers said the move was in honor of Busch. The vote put into law permanent protection of five sanctuaries around the Chesapeake Bay. Environmentalists see the move as necessary to protect the dwindling species, while watermen say it creates an economic harm to their profession. That vote meant the General Assembly successfully overrode all four of Hogan’s vetoes so far this year.

The Senate also gave unanimous final approval Monday to emergency legislation to reform the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors after the disclosure that some of the 30 board members held no-bid contracts with the system, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Legislation sponsored by Busch and Baltimore Democratic Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, would require all the current board members to resign, mandate an independent audit of financial management, and prohibit the practice of no-bid contracts for board members.

Board members also would have to file financial disclosure forms that would be turned over to the leadership of the House, the state Senate and the governor.

The legislation advanced to Hogan’s desk, and Hogan said he planned to sign it.

He also said Monday night in an interview that more, tougher legislation could be needed.

“They did the best they could in the last minutes of the session. Enacting that bill is a great first step, but more is going to have to be done,” he said. “I pushed to make sure we had sweeping changes of the board, eliminate all potential conflicts of interest and that we have a real, independent audit. Those key elements are in this legislation. But I’m pretty sure we’re going to have to come back next year with further corrections.”

The session opened in January on a high note, as a record 72 women lawmakers took office.

But the atmosphere quickly turned somber after Miller announced he was suffering from an advanced form of prostate cancer and Busch missed time while hospitalized.

As Miller’s and Busch’s health deteriorated, two women — House Speaker Pro tem Adrienne Jones and Senate President Pro Tem Kathy Klausmeier, both Baltimore County Democrats — at times simultaneously presided over the chambers, a first.

As Democratic proposals advanced, the governor pushed his priorities.

Hogan introduced plans for $500 million in tax cuts over five years, but the Democrats stripped those proposals out of his budget plan. They argued the state needed the money to help improve public schools under the recommendations of the so-called Kirwan Commission.