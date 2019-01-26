The government shutdown, by the numbers

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history technically ended Friday, though federal workers were still waiting this weekend for their bank accounts to reflect that fact.

To take stock of the impact, here’s a look at some key numbers:

800,000: Federal workers who were furloughed or working without pay.

172,000: Marylanders that State Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office estimated the shutdown affected, including federal employees and contractors who weren't being paid.

4,109: Marylanders who had been seeking shutdown-related unemployment insurance benefits on Thursday, the day before Trump announced it was ending.

53: Percent of people who blamed President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown in a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

35: Days the shutdown lasted.

34: Percent of people who blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats for the shutdown in the Post-ABC poll.

15: Locations the state was collected food donations for employees of the federal government, under its #MDHelps program.

3: Weeks for which the government has funding to remain open to negotiate a longer-term deal. (Another shutdown in February? That’s the new fear for many federal workers.)

2: The apparent age of those responsible for the shutdown, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. “It’s crazy,” Hogan said. “It’s like, ‘If I don’t get my wall, I’m going to shut down the government.’ ‘If we don’t open the government you can’t speak in our chamber.’ It’s a bunch of 2-year-olds.”

