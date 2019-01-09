By the numbers: 188 members, more than 2,500 bills in Maryland General Assembly session

Members: 188 _ 47 senators and 141 members of the House of Delegates

Party breakdown: 99 House Democrats and 42 House Republicans. The Senate will have 32 Democrats and 15 Republicans.

New to the job: 60 legislators are taking office following the 2018 election, 43 in the House and 17 in the Senate, although some (such as delegates moving up to the Senate) have been in Annapolis before

Women in office: 71 legislators (37.8 percent) are women — 15 in the Senate and 56 in the house

Days in session: 90, from Jan. 9 through April 8

Bills filed: More than 2,500 pieces of legislation are considered each session. Track legislation here.

Caucuses: 1 for each party in each chamber, plus 5 more: the Asian-American & Pacific-Islander Caucus, the Maryland Legislative, the Black Caucus of Maryland, the Latino Caucus, the Veterans Caucus and the Women Legislators of Maryland

Campaign contributions raised: $0, legislators are barred from soliciting money for their campaigns, accepting contributions and from raising money for others during the session

Gift limit: For anything worth more than $20, legislators must file an ethics form to disclose the gift

Sexual harassment: 11 complaints against lawmakers between December 2017 and November 2018

Sexual harassment prevention training: At least 3 hours, in person, for lawmakers and their staffs

Budget: $44.6 billion operating budget approved in the 2018 session for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2018

Revenue: An expected $18.07 billion for the general fund during the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2019

Pages: 105 students, selected by school systems

Building: The State House, which was built between 1772 and 1779, is the oldest state capitol still in active use as a seat of government

Terms: 4-year terms for delegates, senators and the governor. There are no term limits for legislators, while governors are limited to two terms.

Salary: $50,330 base pay for legislators, and they receive $47 a day for meals and $106 a night for lodging

Percentage of Marylanders surveyed by the Goucher Poll who support a minimum hourly wage of $15: 71

Percentage who report the overall amount of state taxes they have to pay as “too high:” 56

Percentage of Marylanders surveyed by Gonzales Research & Media Services who support legalization of recreational marijuana: 58