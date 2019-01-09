Early bird tickets for Cosmic Cocktail now on sale
Key dates for the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session

Key dates in the 2019 Maryland legislative session in Annapolis:

Jan. 9 _ Session convenes at noon.

Jan. 16 _ Inauguration of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford for a second, four-year term.

Jan. 18 _ Deadline for the governor to submit his budget bills in both chambers. Legislators can only cut the governor’s proposed operating budget; they can’t add to it or move funding around.

Jan. 30 _ Governor delivers State of the State address, noon.

March 18 _ "Crossover Day," by which the House of Delegates and the state Senate send each other bills they plan to pass.

April 1 _ Both chambers should pass budget legislation by this date.

April 8 _ "Sine die," the day the legislature adjourns its regular session.

May 28 _ Deadline for the governor to sign or veto bills. Legislation passed by the General Assembly that he fails to address becomes law without his signature.

July 1 _ Date for new laws dealing with the budget, taxes or revenue take effect.

Oct. 1 _ Date on which other laws go into effect.

