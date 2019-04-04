Maryland Senate follows House in approving legislation to reform UMMS board after contracting scandal

The Maryland Senate unanimously approved legislation to reform the University of Maryland Medical System's board of directors Thursday, a day after state delegates passed a similar measure.

Lawmakers need to work out minor differences between the bills before sending the legislation to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has expressed strong support for UMMS reforms.

The legislation would become effective immediately upon receiving Hogan’s signature. It would prohibit UMMS board members from holding contracts with the system. It would also require that financial disclosure forms board members file with state regulators be sent each year to state leaders in Annapolis.

Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the bill, said she initially proposed it out of concern that minority businesses didn’t have fair access to contracts with the medical system.

But the legislation took on urgency after The Baltimore Sun reported that a third of UMMS board members held lucrative contracts with the system. The system CEO has said that some of the contracts, including one with Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh of Baltimore, were awarded without a bidding process.

Pugh has taken a leave of absence from her job for health reasons. The office of the state prosecutor and the city’s ethics board are investigating her sales of a series of children’s books to UMMS and other entities.

“I’m confident that as difficult as this UMMS issue has become for Baltimore, it is a tipping point and rallying cry for community, civic and government officials to come together to create a powerful and transparent vision for Baltimore’s, and Maryland’s, future that benefits all of our people,” Carter said on the Senate floor.

