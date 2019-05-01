Anne Arundel County man James M. Murray sworn in as new Secret Service director

An Anne Arundel County man was sworn in Wednesday as the new director of the Secret Service.

James M. Murray, 50, a veteran agent, succeeds Randolph Alles.

The White House announced Alles’ impending departure April 8, saying only that he “will be leaving shortly” and praising him for his “over 40 years of service to the country.”

Alles remained on the job until Murray took over Wednesday.

Murray began his career with the Secret Service in 1995.

A Secret Service spokesperson declined to say where in Anne Arundel County he lives, citing “operational security.”

Murray is originally from New Jersey and was once responsible for Secret Service activities in the Atlantic City district. Most recently, he was an assistant director of the agency, which protects the nation’s highest elected officials and investigates cyber and financial crimes.

The Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security, whose secretary -- Kirstjen Nielsen – resigned last month.

