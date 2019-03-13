Maryland lawmakers pass bill undoing Gov. Hogan's edict for school to start statewide after Labor Day

The Maryland House of Delegates followed the state Senate on Wednesday in approving a bill to undo Gov. Larry's Hogan's 2016 order that public schools begin their academic year after Labor Day.

Both chambers passed the legislation by margins large enough to override a Hogan veto, should he choose to exercise that power. It would become law without his signature if he doesn’t veto it.

A spokeswoman for the Republican governor could not be immediately reached for comment. Hogan has sharply criticized Democrats for going against a policy he says has broad support around the state, calling their efforts “incredibly stupid” and urging constituents to call their lawmakers and complain.

The bill would give county school boards the power to decide when classrooms open for the academic year. It would also let them extend the school year up to five days beyond June 15, the date by which Hogan required classes end for the year.

Hogan and supporters of his executive order said it promoted the state’s tourism industry, especially in Ocean City.

But critics, including the Democratic majority in the General Assembly, said it harmed poor children who rely on free or reduced meals at schools and whose parents can’t afford vacations or camps.

And they said it limited options for school system administrations struggling to fit 180 school days on the calendar between early September and June 15 while also accommodating weather closures, teacher training days and holidays.

The legislation is likely to allow calendar changes for the 2019-2020 school year. State delegates passed the bill as emergency legislation, meaning it would take effect immediately, while senators approved a version that would become effective July 1. It’s now up to the Senate to concur with the House’s version or resolve the details in a conference committee before sending the legislation to the governor.

Hogan has said that if lawmakers acted to counter his executive order, he would push to send it to voters to decide in a referendum. Late last month, he proposed constitutional amendments to that effect in both chambers of the General Assembly, but lawmakers have not acted on either. The amendment legislation would have to clear the rules committee in each chamber before advancing to the normal legislative process, with less than a month remaining in the legislature’s annual 90-day session.

