Incoming chairman of U.S. House intelligence committee to address Maryland Democrats

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the incoming chairman of the House intelligence committee, will deliver the keynote address at the Maryland Democratic Party’s annual legislative luncheon on Jan. 8.

Schiff, of California, has indicated the committee would seek to examine ties between Russia and the businesses of President Donald Trump and his family.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has compared investigations of him to a “witch hunt.”

“Congressman Schiff has a front-row seat to the Trump administration’s harmful policies and I can think of no one better to remind Democrats of what’s at stake as we enter the 2019 legislative session and begin preparing for the 2020 presidential elections,” Maryland Democratic Party Chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said in a statement.

