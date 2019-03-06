'That was me on the shelf': Maryland lawmakers weigh legislation requiring rape kits be tested

Four years after Maryland lawmakers passed legislation requiring police to count untested rape kits, they are now discussing a proposal that would require authorities to test them.

The bill, discussed at the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, comes after the mandated statewide audit found more than 3,700 untested rape kits in 2016 — a number that has since grown to more than 6,500. The audit found a patchwork of inconsistent testing practices among police agencies and a Baltimore Sun investigation uncovered rape kit destruction policies that had led to hundreds of destroyed untested rape kits, despite no statute of limitations for most sex offenses.

The legislation now under consideration would require law enforcement to test nearly all kits. Exceptions would be granted if, for instance, the victim declines to consent to test the kit or evidence clearly shows the incident was not a crime.

"This is a bill about ensuring access to justice for survivors of rape,” said Del. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat who sponsored the bill. “It's about making sure that their stories are heard, their evidence is tested, and their rapists are held accountable. And it's about making sure that a rape kit is handled as consistently as possible — no matter what your Maryland zip code is or who your state's attorney or police commissioner are."

Rape kits are the result of a highly invasive hospital examination that can last four or more hours and include blood test results and swabs of DNA samples from semen, and there has been a national push to test more of them.

If the legislation is passed, Maryland would join 22 other states and the District of Columbia in mandating testing, according to the Joyful Heart Foundation, a national rape survivors advocacy organization.

Angela D. Wharton was among several rape survivors who told the Judiciary Committee why it is important to pass the law. She was 24 years old at the time when she reported being raped at gunpoint in the woods by her apartment in Baltimore City in 1996. After years of inquiries to police, she didn’t learn until last year that her rape kit had been destroyed untested less than two years after she reported her rape.

“I was utterly and completely devastated,” she said upon learning about her evidence. She said she was still hoping her perpetrator would be found. “It was as if someone drop-kicked me in my stomach with a steel-toed boot. I felt and still feel re-victimized, violated all over again.”

Wharton, now founder of Phynyx Ministries, an organization that helps sexual assault survivors through ministry and professional counseling, said, “That was me on the shelf in the Evidence Control Unit at the Baltimore Police Department.” The destruction, she said, made her feel like “garbage.”

The Baltimore Sun typically does not identify victims of sexual assault, but Wharton has been among those who told their stories publicly to lobby for legislation on rape kits.

Maryland passed a law in 2015 that required all law enforcement agencies count untested kits. Now retired state Sen. Karen S. Montgomery explained she sponsored the legislation because, “Women were not being taken seriously enough to have kits tested and used as evidence."

The attorney general’s office organized the audit in 2016 and then oversaw a committee that looked into creating uniform policies governing the forensic analysis of sexual assault evidence.

The committee successfully lobbied for a state law in 2017 that required a 20-year retention period for most rape kits. It obtained a $2.6 million federal grant in 2018 to help test unprocessed kits.

The proposal now being considered by lawmakers is a result of the committee’s year-and-a-half study. Among its recommendations is a $3 million grant funding stream to help test the additional rape kits. The dedicated funding would be operated out of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention and is being considered under a separate bill sponsored by Sen. Sarah Elfreth, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County, and Hettleman.

Funding was key in obtaining the approval of Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who had lobbied against mandatory testing in 2017.

Shellenberger testified in support of the bill this time, saying it helps bring Maryland in line with “best practices recommended in sexual assault cases.” However, he said his support hinged upon the passage of the funding bill.

“If they don’t pass the grant bill, then this bill means nothing,” Shellenberger told The Sun.

He testified that as a prosecutor, he had limited funding and needed the flexibility to prioritize DNA evidence from rape kits among other types of evidence. Shellenberger said he had typically not tested rape kits when the suspect’s identity was known and the primary question was consent.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy testified that though such testing was “vitally important” to help find repeat offenders.

She decribed how Detroit found up to 800 serial offenders after it tested thousands of backlogged rape kits — including those whose identity was known — and how New York City increased its rape arrest rates after processing all rape kits.

A 2017 Department of Justice report recommended testing most kits including those of known offenders in part to link cases within and across jurisdictions and also to help establish trust between communities and law enforcement.

Shellenberger and other Baltimore County authorities are defendants in a class action lawsuit alleging they have discriminated against women for years, denying women “equal access to justice and of equal protection under the law” by not appropriately investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cases.