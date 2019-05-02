What's next for Catherine Pugh and Baltimore as she steps down as mayor and turns to face corruption probes

Catherine Pugh has represented West Baltimore as an elected official for nearly two decades: first on the City Council, then in the General Assembly and, until her resignation Thursday, as Baltimore’s 50th mayor.

So what’s next for the 69-year-old Democrat as she trades in the daily pressures of running a city for the lingering anxiety of enduring investigations into her business dealings?

Given her continued struggles since announcing April 1 she was taking a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia, many observers hope that Pugh focuses on improving her health before marshaling her energy for a potential legal fight that could imperil her state pension of at least $14,000 per year.

At the same time, City Hall will face a political reshuffling certain to upend the elected landscape voters established slightly more than two years ago.

Joan Carter Conway, Pugh’s friend and a former state senator, said Pugh’s resignation was in the “best interest of the city and for her physical, psychological and emotional health.”

“Most people are majorly concerned about her health,” Conway said. “Of course, we’re concerned about the other issues that are impacting Baltimore City. But her health comes first.”

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon said what’s even more paramount is how the city’s remaining elected officials carry out changes in leadership.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” said Dixon, the last mayor to have resigned amid a corruption probe.

Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young Jr. will have to adjust to the permanent job through next year’s election. City Council members may jockey to determine who will replace Young as council president for the rest of this term, and who to appoint to fill the council seat of that elevated member.

“Are they going to be transparent about that process?” Dixon said. At this point, she added, city voters deserve to known precisely what is happening to alter the results of the last election for all of those seats.

“In the meantime, Bernard is capable of keeping things moving,” Dixon said.

As the palace intrigue unfolds, Pugh will have to quickly turn her attention from her health to her legal issues, Conway said.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service last week fanned out across Baltimore to search Pugh’s home, City Hall and other locations related to her business dealings while in office as a state senator and mayor.

“I don’t think that’ll be wrapped up shortly based on federal involvement and IRS issues,” Conway added. “I don’t think they will be resolved quickly.”

James Cabezas, a retired public corruption investigator for the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office, said he agreed.

“Based on my 30 years of experience I feel certain that her resignation will not stop the current investigations,” said Cabezas. He led the investigation of Dixon, who resigned in 2010.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office to investigate Pugh’s sale of books to the University of Maryland Medical System while she sat on the health network’s board of directors. She resigned from the board along with two other members after The Baltimore Sun reported on inside contracts they held with the system.

Pugh did not disclose her board seat while she was mayor even as the city awarded contracts to UMMS and its flagship hospital. Ethics rules require elected officials to report such positions with entities that conduct business with the city.

She also did not report sitting on the board of the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a job training nonprofit, that received a contract from Baltimore’s Board of Estimates, which is controlled by the city’s mayor. The center and the home of one of its board members were among the sites raided by federal agents last week. It received more than $150,000 in federal, state and city funds in the past several years.

The city’s Board of Ethics announced it was investigating Pugh’s failure to disclose business dealings. But experts said the ethics board’s review may not continue after Pugh resigns because it only has jurisdiction to pass judgment on the actions of public officials.

One of the biggest professional risks for Pugh is the impact investigations could have on her state government pension.

Pugh, who served one four-year term as a city councilwoman and slightly more than two years as mayor, does not qualify for a city government pension that requires 15 years of service.

But she does receive a state government pension of at least $1,123 a month from her 11 years serving as a state delegate and senator from 2005 to 2016. State legislators become vested in the pension system after eight years in their jobs.

The state cannot disclose how much Pugh may have contributed to the pension fund that would increase her monthly payment.

State regulations say that if she is convicted of a felony committed during her time in the General Assembly, she would lose her state pension. If she is convicted of a misdemeanor that is related to her duties as a state lawmaker, she also could have to give up her pension, according to the pension handbook for legislators.