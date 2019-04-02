As a Maryland senator, Pugh pushed bills to benefit hospitals while getting book payments from medical system

While she received hundreds of thousands of dollars though a no-bid book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, then state senator Catherine Pugh sponsored dozens of bills affecting hospitals in Maryland — including several that would have benefited UMMS.

From 2011 to 2016, Pugh — who is now on indefinite leave as Baltimore’s mayor — sponsored or co-sponsored more than 40 bills affecting hospitals, doctors and insurance companies, according to General Assembly records. The Baltimore Democrat did this while serving on the medical system’s Board of Directors, which is now under fire over accusations of self-dealing in part because of Pugh’s $500,000 book deal.

Pugh repeatedly sought — with eight different bills — to make it harder for aggrieved patients to sue hospitals and doctors for big judgments via medical malpractice claims and lessen the financial impact of those suits. Those measures did not win General Assembly approval, nor did legislation she sponsored to expand the kinds of bonuses insurers can pay health care professionals.

The legislature did pass three of Pugh’s bills green-lighting the potentially lucrative expansion of telemedicine in the state.

Complete coverage: University of Maryland Medical Center board deals and Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books »

“It is a clear conflict of interest,” Joanne Antoine, of the government-watchdog organization Common Cause, said of Pugh’s legislative proposals while being paid by the system. “This does call into question all of the decisions she made during her term as senator.”

Pugh made a deal with the medical system in 2011 in which it agreed to buy her self-published “Healthy Holly” books for children, which were to be distributed to the Baltimore school system and daycare centers. UMMS paid her $100,000 for books in each of five transactions in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

It's a clear conflict of interest. This does call into question all of the decisions she made during her term as senator. — Joanne Antoine, Common Cause

Pugh failed to disclose those payments in her yearly General Assembly ethics reports.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente also paid Pugh more than $100,000 to buy about 20,000 copies of her books during a period when the company was seeking a contract to provide health benefits to city employees. Citing health reasons, Pugh later announced she was taking a leave of absence.

Antoine said Pugh’s legislative efforts likely wouldn’t have raised eyebrows at the time in Annapolis, before her “Healthy Holly” book deal was known. Starting in 2007, she was a member of the Senate Finance Committee and in 2013, she became chairwoman of its health subcommittee, which handles legislation affecting health care businesses and consumers.

But now, Pugh’s record as a senator is under new scrutiny because of the books. “She should have never had this relationship with UMMS,” Antoine said

Some of the bills she supported passed the General Assembly by wide margins, while others failed to attract a single co-sponsor.

Neither Pugh, her spokesman or her lawyer responded to requests for comment for this article. In a brief interview last month, the mayor noted her legislative proposals applied generally to the hospital industry, not just the University of Medical System.

“I didn’t carry legislation for UMMS,” Pugh said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

John W. Ashworth, interim CEO of the medical system, declined to discuss the medical system’s book deal with Pugh, but said UMMS works with a number of lawmakers on a range of issues.

“The medical system works with many legislators that would have an impact on what we believe would be good high-quality efficient health care in our state,” Ashworth said in an interview Monday.

The Baltimore Sun reported last month that nine of the UMMS board’s 30 members — including Pugh — had deals with the hospital system benefiting their private companies. The deals were worth from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. Apart from Pugh’s deal, UMMS officials have declined to say whether the other contracts with board members were put up for bid.

The revelations sparked an outcry in Annapolis and across the state.

As a result, three board members, including Pugh, resigned and four more were placed on leave. System CEO Robert A. Chrencik— who is paid $4.2 million annually in compensation approved by the board — also was placed on leave.

Emergency legislation is now making its way through the General Assembly that would bar no-bid contracts for the hospital network’s board members, force all members to resign and reapply for their positions, and mandate an audit of contracting practices.

Pugh’s effort to lessen the impact of medical malpractice suits on hospitals and doctors spanned several legislative sessions. She twice introduced a failed proposal to create a “No Fault Birth Injury Fund” that would have a provided payments to families whose children die in child birth as a way to avoid multi-million-dollar lawsuits. She unsuccessfully sought legislation to require plaintiffs to notify hospitals of their intent to sue as a way to encourage settlements rather than costly jury verdicts. And failed to win legislation to expand the number of health care providers covered under a state cap on non-economic damages from malpractice suits.

We went looking for Baltimore Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books. Here's what we found. »

Former Sen. Francis X. Kelly, who sat with Pugh on the UMMS board before she resigned and he took a leave of absence, grew his insurance brokerage company through his work with the medical system after he led the legislative charge to privatize the hospital network.