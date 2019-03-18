Baltimore Mayor Pugh resigns from University of Maryland Medical System board after scrutiny over book sales

Mayor Catherine Pugh has resigned from the University of Maryland Medical System board, according to a statement from her office.

Her resignation came after she came under fire for failing to fully disclose the $500,000 business relationship she started in 2011 with the hospital system.

“It has been an honor to have been associated with the important work of the UMMS Board, but the fact is, I have many other pressing concerns that require my full attention, energy and efforts,” Pugh said in a statement.

