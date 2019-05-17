Gas company sues Maryland seeking to resurrect fracked gas pipeline through Western Maryland

A gas company has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Maryland after state officials unanimously rejected plans for a pipeline that would carry fracked natural gas through three miles of Western Maryland.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Columbia Gas Transmission, which is owned by energy company TransCanada Corp. It seeks a preliminary injunction to give the company immediate access to property Maryland’s Board of Public Works denied in January. It also seeks the “award of just compensation and damages.”

“This is very unfortunate, but we have exhausted all other reasonable options and are committed to completing this project in a timely fashion to deliver for Mountaineer Gas Company and their customers,” TransCanada spokesman Scott Castleman said in an email. “This project is critical to the continued development and economic prosperity of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and the surrounding region.”

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan joined Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, both Democrats, in voting against a needed easement for the pipeline in January, citing concern for the environment.

Despite a state agency’s recommendation that Columbia Gas Transmission receive permission to build the pipeline through Washington County, board members were inundated with testimony against the project, including a letter from over 60 state lawmakers.

“We urge you to deny TransCanada’s proposal to build a gas pipeline through Maryland,” the lawmakers wrote. “We believe this project would reverse course on our state’s efforts to protect the health of our residents and combat climate change. … Given that Maryland has banned fracking, it defies our state’s existing energy policy to bring the same public health risks to our residents by way of a pipeline.”

Franchot called the testimony “compelling.”

Castleman argued the gas company was caught off guard by the vote.

“I want to reiterate that for nearly two years our project has been studied and scrutinized by groups, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Department Natural Resources,” he said in an email. “Through this extensive process, we have been issued all necessary environmental permits to construct. These regulators confirmed that through proper design and construction our project can be completed in an environmentally responsible and safe manner, and we are committed to doing just that.”

Castleman also said residents who use a popular trail in the area would be unaffected by the work on the pipeline.

“I also want to point out that at no point during construction is our work expected to disrupt use of the Western Maryland Rail Trail as we will be tunneling more than 100 feet below the trail surface. All recreational use will be allowed to continue as normal,” he said.

Hogan signed Maryland’s ban on fracking — a natural gas harvesting technique that involves injecting liquids at high pressure underground to force out the gas — in 2017.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources had urged approval of the easement for the pipeline through a small portion of Washington County owned by state government.

The pipeline would have transport fracked gas from Pennsylvania to a new plant in West Virginia. More than 13,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposed plant in Jefferson County, W.Va.

About 35 people, including some from Western Maryland and West Virginia, attended the Maryland Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis in January to oppose the deal.

