'Another brutal blow'': Baltimore acting mayor asks lawmakers to help preserve Pimlico, Preakness

In his first lobbying stance in Annapolis as Baltimore’s temporary mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young is imploring the Maryland General Assembly’s leaders to kill a bill that would change state subsidies to favor Laurel Park over Pimlico, saying that the city cannot afford another blow after what’s happening with Catherine Pugh.

“As you are aware, Baltimore City is going through a very difficult period in its history, with Mayor Catherine Pugh taking a leave of absence for health reasons while simultaneously facing serious allegations into her conduct as an elected official,” Young wrote Wednesday to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch. “I am writing to you today to ask for your leadership in preventing our City from suffering insult on top of this grave injury.”

Young’s letter is part of a broader lobbying effort by Baltimore boosters to defeat proposed legislation favored by the Stronach Group, which owns the two tracks, that would authorize the issuance of state bonds to accelerate Laurel Park’s renovations and eventually merge Pimlico’s operations — including the Preakness Stakes — at the Anne Arundel County facility.

The legislation, Young wrote, “would be the final nail in the coffin of Pimlico Race Course, and would lay the groundwork for Canadian Stronach Group to move the Preakness from Baltimore.”

The City Council president, who has been serving as ex-officio mayor after Pugh went on leave Monday for pneumonia amid investigations into her book deals, said he did not want to lose the Preakness “on my watch.”

He added that the Stronach Group’s plan to favor Laurel Park over Pimlico would “land yet another brutal blow on Maryland’s leading city.”

“The City cannot afford to lose the nearly $50 million in economic impact provided by the Preakness,” Young wrote. “While these are my first few days in this temporary position, you both know that I am dedicated to this City and will passionately defend it. I am asking you to please stand with me.”

The longtime Democratic official in Baltimore pledged to “negotiate an agreement that benefits all parties involved without unduly damaging any stakeholder.”

Young was joined in his letter writing effort by Gerald Stansbury, president of the Maryland State Conference of the NAACP, and Del. Nick Mosby, a Baltimore Democrat.

Mosby asked the Maryland Racing Commission on Wednesday to investigate the living conditions of racetrack workers at Laurel Park. The Baltimore Democrat toured Laurel Park with Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman last week and wrote that the “unsanitary living conditions” are “reprehensible and disgraceful.”

Stansbury’s letter to Sen. Nancy King, chairwoman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, stated in his letter that his organization can not support any legislative action until “Laurel Park remedies living conditions for track workers.”

“We ask you to stand with us for the vulnerable citizens who are forced to live in a work camp, not possessing the economic freedom to live elsewhere,” Stansbury wrote. “We urge the General Assembly to require The Stronach Group to live up to their legal obligation to provide decent housing for vulnerable workers before approval of” the Senate’s version of the legislation.

