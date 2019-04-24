Baltimore inspectors confirm problems with closed seats at Pimlico Race Course; owners blame age, not neglect

Baltimore building inspectors visited Pimlico Race Course this week and confirmed the deterioration in the Old Grandstand that led the Maryland Jockey Club to close off nearly 7,000 seats for Preakness weekend next month.

The Maryland Jockey Club on Monday provided the city’s code enforcement officials with portions of the engineering report produced in late March that found 6,670 seats in the Old Grandstand’s open-air section are “no longer suitable to sustain that level of load bearing weight.”

The closure fueled the ongoing dispute between Pimlico supporters and the jockey club about whether the Northwest Baltimore track or the company’s other facility, Laurel Park, will be the future host of the Preakness Stakes. Several elected officials questioned the need to immediately close the seats just a month before Preakness, the biggest event of Pimlico’s 12 racing days.

While the review by city inspectors confirmed the unsafe conditions of the 125-year-old section, a Baltimore official said the closure could have been averted if the company and invested more in the grandstand.

“Consistent with the information provided in the report, there are areas of the Old Grandstand exhibiting deterioration or damage because of years of neglect and deferred maintenance,” said Tammy Hawley, a spokeswoman with Baltimore’s Department of Housing and Community Development. “The report indicates that further deterioration will continue, and in some cases even accelerate, if the owners continue to leave these matters unaddressed.

“What is evident,” she added, “is that years of neglect and disinvestment have yielded the current condition of the stands. The investment that could be made to shore up the area is an investment the owners are not making at this time.”

An executive with The Stronach Group, which owns the jockey club, Pimlico and Laurel Park, expressed frustration that the city had not trusted the company’s independent engineer’s report about the condition of the northernmost section of grandstand seating and took issue with blaming investments at Old Hilltop.

“The deterioration of the [Old Grandstand] is a direct consequence of being exposed to the elements of weather for more than 125 years,” said Bill Hecht, chief executive of Stronach’s U.S. real estate operations. “It is not related to any issue of maintenance.”

Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Wednesday reiterated the city’s position that neglect by Stronach Group is responsible for Pimlico’s ramshackle conditions and that the company wants to move Preakness out of Baltimore.

Hecht called Young’s comments a “false narrative that the facilities have been neglected.”

“Pimlico is over 100 years old and certain facilities ... have been exposed all that time to the elements,” he said.

Two weeks ago the Maryland Jockey Club announced that the “Concourse Box” and “Concourse Reserved” seats located in the Old Grandstand will not be accessible to the tens of thousands of horse racing fans set to flood Baltimore in mid-May for Black Eyed Susan Day on May 17 and the 144th running of the Preakness the next day.

City officials expressed concern that the closure would have a cascading impact on the rest of the aging track’s ability to accommodate ticket-holders in the closed section, who are being offered exchanged seats until May 1.

The last remaining historic section of Pimlico Race Course is being shut down a month before the Preakness Stakes due to safety concerns.

“The Maryland Jockey Club has provided us with preliminary information as to their plan of action for hosting the Preakness in May,” Hawley said. “As permits are applied for, we will revisit the site to ensure that the facility is fit for the intended use and that occupancy measures are sufficient, and all safety standards are being met.”

In addition, city engineers will be further reviewing the jockey club’s engineering report “to provide their own assessment of the findings and recommendations,” she added.

Hecht said the company expected the city’s findings “to be aligned with the independent engineering firm Faisant Associates and consistent with the Maryland Stadium Authority which concluded that Pimlico Race Course is ‘antiquated and in need of substantial renovations or complete redevelopment.’” The recent stadium authority report called for demolishing Pimlico and rebuilding it at a cost of $424 million.

“Our priority is the safety and security of our visitors and employees and we would have thought that the city would have instantly agreed with our original report and not have spent time and resources to prove such,” Hecht said. “We will continue to monitor all areas of the facility and take such actions that are commercially reasonable and appropriate.”

The 6,670 seats represent nearly 47 percent of the approximately 14,000 seats in Pimlico’s traditional structures — the Clubhouse, Main Grandstand, Old Grandstand and Sports Palace — and make up about 17.5 percent of the overall seated capacity of nearly 38,000 people at Old Hilltop, according to Pimlico’s website. An additional 82,000 people are estimated to fit in standing room and infield areas.

The Stronach Group has been criticized by city and state elected officials for spending the bulk of its state subsidies funded by slot machine revenue on maintenance at Laurel instead of at Pimlico. The Canadian company wants to move all of its racing to Laurel where it hopes to build a “super track” with a nearby Bowie facility. The expanded, modern operation would eventually host the Preakness and could attract other high-profile races such as the Breeders’ Cup.