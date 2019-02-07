Vice President Mike Pence to visit Port of Baltimore

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Port of Baltimore on Friday, a spokesman confirms.

Stephen May, a spokesman for the vice president, confirmed the trip Thursday and said an itinerary would be released later.

Richard Scher, spokesman for the port of Baltimore, said the plan was being finalized Thursday morning.

“Details are still being worked out,” he said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Thursday that she was just learning about the vice president's visit, but said she's hopeful that he will meet with businesses at the port and talk with them about their needs.

"We need a lot more support there," she said, including for infrastructure improvements.

Pence visited Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Virginia on Wednesday to thank Coast Guard members for working during the recent partial federal government shutdown. Pence addressed about 100 Coast Guard members and other U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials after touring the cutter Bear, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

“The president and I couldn't be more grateful or couldn't be more proud of all of our federal employees and their families who rose to the challenge,” Pence said. “You stood tall, you stood your watch, you did not relent and you have our thanks for your commitment to your mission and your duty,” Pence said. “Thank you for standing your post."

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6