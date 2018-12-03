Federal, state governments to close Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush

Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s “lifetime of service and unwavering dedication to our country.”

Bush died Sunday at age 94. His memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Hogan said in a news release he plans to attend.

“This is just one small way the citizens of an eternally grateful state can pay tribute to a truly great American,” Hogan said of the closures in the release.

Maryland joins federal departments and agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, in closing Wednesday out of respect for the 41st president.

