Should Maryland raise its hourly minimum wage to $15? Here's what readers had to say.

Raising Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour is again one of the key issues in this year’s legislative session. With Democrats pushing for the raise and Gov. Hogan questioning it, we wanted to ask our readers their thoughts on the issue. Here’s what they had to say. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Add your voice: Should Maryland raise its hourly minimum wage to $15? »

Some hourly workers say it’s not enough, some say it’s not the right solution

I think it should be raised if not to 15 at least to 13.75. It's hard to support a family on minimum wage. I get no help from the state and I make 10.75 an hour as a manager with five kids. With bills — especially the cost of rent and electric — it's hard to even provide a decent meal at the end of the day (decent my kids eat every day). It would impact me and my kids very much as it would allow meals to be provided more easily and bills to be covered. Not to mention maybe at the end of the week I could give the businesses in our area a little extra, meaning we could do something outside the house as a family because we can't afford to cover all of our bills at the moment. — Denise Sampson, Cambridge

I hold a minimum wage job and while I would love to make more I think raising the minimum wage is like putting a new roof on a house to stop the basement from flooding. To pay employees more means the business has to raise the cost of what they sell. With the cost of products raised the money you earn is devaluated and the wage earner is still poor. Perhaps setting a maximum price on products sold would be more logical. Make the things we purchase more reasonable and money we earn would go further. — Kay Socks, Halfway

"Hard working Americans shouldn’t be struggling just because we do a job that might not be considered a “career”. We still work just as hard." — Heather Cosner, Oakland

I believe the minimum wage should be raised. It’s hard to live on what we make in our area and hard working Americans shouldn’t be struggling just because we do a job that might not be considered a “career”. We still work just as hard. With this said it won’t do much if the price of living keeps going up. — Heather Cosner, Oakland

Yes! The rate should be higher. There are too many people who want to learn and at the same time work for a decent wage. I'm struggling now and I always have. It's hard keeping up with water bills, BGE, car insurance, gas and food. I can't tell you how many nights my husband and I have nothing to eat. My husband and I have a garnishment that takes $125.00 a week out because we couldn't pay the rent at a apartment complex we lived in. We are not trying to get away with, we just don't have enough. Plus we owe the state government money for taxes. Disability does not take taxes and there is never enough to pay that. Don't we deserve to have a life? — Tamara Watkins, Baltimore

Yes! It should absolutely be raised to $15 per hour. I work for the current minimum wage. I cannot afford rent or groceries and basic necessities. I am an expectant first-time mom who is eight months pregnant and I know I will not be able to afford child care and still work for minimum wage as the cost of child care exceeds my income. — Heather Berry, Derwood

Between a rock and a hard place

This is definitely an example of being between a rock and hard place as I can see both sides. I commend Gov. Larry Hogan for giving it considerable thought. I don't doubt he wants to raise it. Perhaps, it could be phased in while simultaneously giving small business owners incentives that will enable them to adopt and work toward increasing wages for their employees. Like our residents are experiencing, expenses for small business continue to increase while gross revenues either are the same or decrease. Reward those small businesses who do increase their employees' wages with something tangible that will help their businesses and not hurt them. — P. Wallace, Hagerstown

"While I think that there is a need for better pay rate. I also feel like, if it will do more harm to the economy..." — Tammie Garrett-Edwards, Baltimore

While I think that there is a need for better pay rate, I also feel like, if it will do more harm to the economy with businesses not being able to handle a minimum raise increase, then we all still lose as unemployment rates still would continue to increase. Although, I do believe that we should have a fair minimum wage, so that families, like mine, a single, divorced mother of eight can at least pay utilities, rent and eat and not choose from month to month which to neglect. — Tammie Garrett-Edwards, Baltimore

I would hope it helps with living expenses but if companies start laying off employees to save for the difference you go from just making it to not making it all if you should be the one unfortunate to get laid off ...clearly something needs to be done. Lower taxes taken out of checks, give cost-of-living raise. Something does need to be done for sure but protect employees from layoffs too as a result. I am on the fence with this one, however, could always use more money to help with the increase for sure. — Kimberly Walbridge, Laurel

Business owners weigh in

Absolutely the minimum wage should be raised to $15. There is no possible way Marylanders will get out of poverty at the current wage now. When you annualized the current wage to what the new annual will be, that is almost an additional $10K. Having another $10K for a family can potentially help change their diet to eating more healthy (or even put food on the table) foods, allow them to get those pair of glasses for their child, maybe pay for tutoring for the child struggling in school, or maybe even allow the family the opportunity to go to a movie together. As a small business owner, I understand the importance of paying employees a fair and equitable compensation and $15 fulfills that commitment. In addition, the new rate may help businesses retain employees and not lose them to competitors paying higher salaries. Finally, a higher wage that puts additional dollars in our workers pockets makes for a happier workplace, home, and community in our beloved state of Maryland. — Tracy Douglas-Wheeler, Gaithersburg