Maryland lawmakers give final OK to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour

The Maryland General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The measure goes now to Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposes such a significant increase. But both the House of Delegates and the Senate approved the bill with more than enough votes to override a veto.

The legislation gradually increases the minimum wage from the current $10.10 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025 for companies with more than 15 workers. Smaller companies would follow a schedule that gives them an extra year to reach $15 per hour.

Sen. Delores Kelley said the bill will help low-wage workers as well as Maryland businesses, because workers will have more money to spend in the community.

“People who are making at, or just around, the minimum wage don’t tend to put their earnings into long-term investments,” said Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat. “They spend that money on a daily basis. They spend it as quickly as they get it.”

Sen. James Rosapepe, a Democrat representing Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County, said increasing the minimum wage is “a big step in the right direction” to help workers.

Others predicted that raising the minimum wage will cause workers to have their hours cut or lose their jobs entirely.

Sen. Stephen Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican, said a better way to increase workers’ income is to reduce the taxes that eat away at their pay.

“We should find ways to lower taxes and make the cost of living cheaper, rather than rely on businesses to increase wages,” he said.

Hogan, a Republican, has said that it’s unsustainable to increase the minimum wage to $15, noting that many other nearby state have lower minimum wages. Virginia, for example, follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Hogan floated his own proposal of increasing the minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $12.10 per hour over two years. Future increases would only happen if surrounding states also increase their wage, under the Hogan proposal.

Hogan has said the legislature’s minimum wage increase to $15 will “harm our state’s economy.”

The legislature’s bill also requires companies that employ tipped workers, such as servers and bartenders, to provide those workers with an explanation of their wages. Tipped workers are allowed to be paid a base wage as little as $3.63 per hour, so long as their tips bring their total pay to at least minimum wage.

Senators and delegates also worked out differences in their bills on mandated additional funding in future state budgets for health and human service organizations, such as those that assist individuals with disabilities. Those organizations have said they need more money to increase their workers’ salaries.

The House of Delegates approved the final version of the minimum wage bill with a 93-41 vote. The Senate’s vote was 32-13.

