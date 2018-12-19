Maryland Senate President Miller says he's pushing for more police in Baltimore, including Johns Hopkins force

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said he will push this General Assembly session for several law enforcement initiatives in Baltimore, including approving a private police force at Johns Hopkins University.

Miller also said he wants to help Mayor Catherine Pugh hire 500 officers for the Baltimore Police Department and create a second police training academy at Coppin State University.

The Senate president, a Calvert County Democrat, said he believes state lawmakers need to help return a sense of pride to law enforcement in Baltimore.

“We’re going to find a way to make law enforcement a priority in Baltimore city, so people are proud to be policemen and so we reduce the number of capital crimes that are occurring substantially,” Miller said Tuesday in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore is on pace for its fourth consecutive year with more than 300 homicides.

Sen.-elect Antonio Hayes, chairman of Baltimore’s Senate delegation, said he believes Miller is committed to helping the city — and Hayes said he strongly supports opening an additional police training academy at Coppin.

“The Senate president has been very forthright that he wants to do something to help Baltimore,” Hayes said. “I’m confident that he genuinely wants to do something to help us out.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she met with Miller about her priorities for the city in the 2019 legislative session and getting aid to hire and train officers are part of that list. She said Baltimore has too few officers patrolling its streets, and that the city needs the state’s help to solve such issues.

Hayes said he’d like to see more support in the legislature for alternative anti-violence programs, such as Safe Streets, which enlists ex-offenders to intervene in disputes and prevent them from escalating.

“I’m not sure policing is the only answer for the problems we have here in the city,” Hayes said. “I would be very supportive of alternatives to address crime in Baltimore.”

In particular, Miller said he wanted to pass legislation during the session that begins Jan. 9 that would allow Johns Hopkins to create its own police department. Such agencies are common at public universities in Maryland, and at private universities outside the state.

Miller said the idea is a priority of billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

“Right now, it’s very important to the former mayor of New York City, who donated $2 billion so students of all income levels can come,” Miller said. “They need to feel safe. The parents need to make sure their students are safe. Morgan University has their own police force. The University of Maryland has it. We need to allow Hopkins to have their own police force.”

Last session, Baltimore lawmakers backed off a proposal to approve a police force at Hopkins after community backlash against the idea. Lawmakers from three different districts that are home to Hopkins’ schools and hospitals said they were inundated by concerns from constituents.

State Del. Nick Mosby, a Baltimore Democrat, has been pushing for a police academy at Coppin for years. Mosby said a “state-of-the-art academy in West Baltimore that leverages Coppin’s current criminal justice school is a win-win situation.”

Mosby questioned Miller’s push for police force at Johns Hopkins, however. He said he’d like to see more effort put into funding education, recreation and re-entry programs for people leaving incarceration.

“We’ve constantly taken this approach of, ‘How do we drive down crime?’ More police, more police, more police,” Mosby said. “We have this huge focus on more police. Were is the focus on addressing the issues that are the real systemic drivers of crime?”

