Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller confident in treatment of cancer that has spread to spine, pelvis

Maryland's Senate president says he's having good days and bad days as he undergoes chemotherapy for Stage 4 prostate cancer, but he believes he's getting "the best treatment of any place in the world" at Johns Hopkins.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller gave reporters an update Wednesday on how he's doing, battling cancer he says has metastasized to his spine and pelvic area.

Miller had his second chemotherapy treatment Tuesday, with treatments scheduled every three weeks and probably four more times.

He says he has been able to go home after treatment, and he has dinner and breakfast with his wife.

The 76-year-old Democrat is entering his 33rd year as Maryland's Senate president. He's the longest-serving current state Senate president in the nation.