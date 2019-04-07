Michael E. Busch, longest-serving House of Delegates speaker in Maryland history, dead at 72

Michael E. Busch, a gregarious former coach and high school teacher who became the longest-serving House of Delegates speaker in Maryland history, died Sunday April 7, 2019 after a short bout with pneumonia. He was 72.

A history teacher and varsity sports coach at St. Mary’s High School before transitioning into government work, the Anne Arundel delegate was selected as speaker by his peers in 2003 after the election defeat of Casper R. Taylor Jr. In 2012, he became the longest-serving speaker, surpassing Mr. Taylor, who had been an ally and mentor.

The longtime Annapolis resident was a patient consensus-builder who acted very much like the coach of a team. Some colleagues even called him “coach.”

First elected to the House as a representative for District 30 in 1987, Mr. Busch later became a committee chairman and helped shape the laws of Democratic-dominated Maryland on gun control, health care and other issues for decades.

Mr. Busch was a leader in the effort when Maryland banned assault rifles in 2013 after 20 children and six staff members were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

He fought attempts to privatize health insurance in Maryland, helped enact a program to help seniors pay prescription drug costs, and fought to preserve health insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Mr. Busch, once a star running back at Temple University who had long loved sports, was beset by health problems during his later years, losing considerable weight.

He had heart bypass surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore last September. And the year before, he received a liver transplant from his sister, Kathleen “Laurie” Bernhardt.

Doctors diagnosed him with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in May 2017. By then, Mr. Busch, a nondrinker, had packed 16 liters — 30 pounds — of fluid on his abdomen. He couldn’t take off his own shoes.

“I was going to do everything I could to live. I have two daughters,” he said after the transplant.

After being elected to the House for District 30 in 1987, Mr. Busch served continuously after that.

When Mr. Taylor lost his seat in 2002, Mr. Busch — then the popular chairman of the Economic Matters Committee — moved quickly to sew up the votes needed to be elected speaker. Many in Annapolis expected the new leader to be overwhelmed by a combination of long-tenured Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and the new Republican governor, Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

The battle was joined in 2003 over the issue of slot machines, with Mr. Miller and Mr. Ehrlich lined up in favor of locating them at racetracks. But if Mr. Miller was an irresistible force on the issue, strong-arming a bill through the Senate, he ran into an immovable object in the House. Personally opposed to slots and skeptical of a plan he considered a giveaway to the racetracks, Mr. Busch defeated the legislation that year.

For the rest of his term, Mr. Ehrlich was unable to forge a plan that Mr. Busch and Mr. Miller could agree on. Not until Gov. Martin O'Malley, a Democrat, took office in 2007 was a deal on slots worked out.

Mr. Busch was born in Baltimore and graduated from St. Mary's in Annapolis. He received a degree in education from Temple, where he played football. He attracted attention from the NFL before sustaining a knee injury that end his hopes of going pro.

Mr. Busch worked as a teacher and coach at his old high school for several years before becoming administrator for youth athletics in the county recreation department.

After being elected to the House, he befriended another rookie lawmaker — Mr. Ehrlich. The two were fast friends, though their relationship was tested when Mr. Ehrlich was elected governor in 2002 and, shortly after, Mr. Busch was voted speaker.

Mr. Busch is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two daughters. Erin Busch is a recent graduate of Stetson University, where she played on the women’s lacrosse team. Her sister Megan is a student at Coastal Carolina University and also plays lacrosse on the team.

