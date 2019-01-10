Michael Cohen agrees to testify publicy before Rep. Elijah Cummings' oversight committee

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, will testify at a hearing next month convened by Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, the new chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Cummings had pushed last year for the committee to summon Cohen to testify about his interactions with the president.

The committee, then under the leadership of South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, declined to call Cohen, saying it was the job of special counsel Robert Mueller — not Congress — to investigate potential crime.

Cummings was elevated to chairman after Democrats won majority control of the House of Representatives in the November election, giving him authority to decide on committee witnesses.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Cummings said in a news release. “I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller’s office.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December on his guilty plea that he said was related to hush money paid to women who said they had affairs with Trump.

“In furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers, I have accepted the invitation by Chairman Elijah Cummings to appear publicly on February 7,” Cohen said Thursday on Twitter. “I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”



Cummings said other hearings will focus on the prices of prescription drugs and on government reforms that House Democrats have recently introduced.



jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker