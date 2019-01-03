Hogan administration reaches contract deal with Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers

Gov. Larry Hogan's administration reached a contract agreement with the police officers who patrol the state's toll facilities, port and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Under the contract with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34, which represents Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers, officers would receive a 5 percent cost of living increase in July, followed by another 1 percent increase in January 2020 if the state’s revenues exceed projections by at least $75 million.

The Hogan administration has put the same revenue caveat for salary increases into multiple union contracts that recently have been negotiated.

The officers would receive another increase of 4 percent on July 1, 2021.

The increases are on top of a 2 percent cost-of living increase that all state employees are receiving this month and a half-percent increase and $500 bonus that will be due to all state employees in April.

The Hogan administration and the FOP’s bargaining team reached the three-year contract agreement Dec. 31. It’s subject to approval by the full union membership.

In December, Hogan announced a contract agreement with 1,500 state health workers who are members of the American Federation of Teachers-Healthcare Maryland. And in November, he struck a deal with the Maryland Professional Employees Council that covers nearly 5,000 state workers and with the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance, which covers law enforcement officers such as Maryland State Police troopers, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers and state fire marshals.

