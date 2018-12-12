Hogan communications director joins advertising and strategy firm that worked on Maryland governor's campaigns

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former communications director and deputy campaign manager is joining an Annapolis-based advertising and strategy firm that helped push the Republican governor to re-election.

After serving in communications roles for both Hogan and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Doug Mayer has been named partner at Strategic Partners & Media, which made Hogan’s campaign ads during both of his successful runs for governor.

Mayer will focus on business development, including expanding the strategic communication services offered by the firm, according to a news release from the company.

“I have known and worked with Doug for more than a decade and can attest to both his incredible work ethic, as well as his communications and media expertise,” founding partner Russ Schriefer said in a statement.

Schriefer is a veteran of multiple Republican presidential campaigns.

