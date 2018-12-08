Enjoy creative Reyka Vodka cocktails with a four course dinner at The Elephant
Maryland Republican Party votes on leadership positions

Catherine Rentz
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Maryland Republican Party voted on leadership positions at its fall conference at the Hotel at Arundel Preserve on Saturday.

Incumbent Dirk Haire, a D.C.-based construction law attorney, retained his chairmanship.

Brandon Cooper was elected first vice chairman. Tony Campbell won second vice chairman. Matt Adams won third vice chairman.

Incumbents Mark Uncapher and Chris Rosenthal retained their respective secretary and treasurer positions.

The party votes on leadership positions every two years.

