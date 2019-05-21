Frustration grows for Maryland Reps. Cummings, Hoyer, but they stop short of calling for Trump impeachment

Maryland’s highest-ranking U.S. House members expressed growing frustration Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s “stonewalling” of Congress, but they continued to stop short of calling for an impeachment inquiry.

“I think what the president has done has put us in a position where we cannot get any information to do the oversight that we need to do,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday night, echoing an interview he gave on CNN.

“And that basically ties our hands and makes us, with regard to oversight, powerless,” said Cummings, who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee and was sued by the president last month over a committee subpoena seeking years of Trump’s financial statements. “The question now becomes: what do we do, do we allow this to continue, and where do we end up if we do that? I’m still mulling it over.”

He went further on CNN, saying, "I'm getting there" regarding impeachment proceedings.

Democratic leaders, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland, have been cautious about impeachment but expressed increased anger at the refusal of the president and his administration to comply with subpoenas seeking financial records and testimony.

On Tuesday, former White House counsel Don McGahn did not heed the House Judiciary Committee’s call to appear at a hearing into special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

““The administration’s unprecedented pattern of obstruction and stonewalling is unacceptable, and Congress has a responsibility to hold the president accountable,” Hoyer said in a written statement to The Sun.

“We are confronting what might be the largest cover-up by any administration in history. The American people deserve to know whether their government is acting in their best interests,” Hoyer said. “We must allow the House committees to continue their investigations, and we’ll see where the facts lead.”

Hoyer’s statement did not mention the word "impeachment.”

Neither did a statement by Democratic Rep. David Trone, whose district stretches from the Washington suburbs to western Maryland.

“Like most Americans, I’m troubled by the information uncovered in the Mueller report and by the administration’s refusal to comply with legitimate requests by congressional committees,” Trone said. “I trust the Speaker on if and when we should go beyond the five ongoing congressional investigations.”

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat who is a former prosecutor, said through a spokeswoman that the president’s “constant stonewalling” could be leading the House “down the road to impeachment.”

If the administration continue its obstruction, Ruppersberger believes “we may have no choice but to start the process,” spokeswoman Jaime Lennon said.

A small group of House Democrats — including Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania — split from the leadership and said Tuesday that Trump has crossed a line that should trigger the impeachment process.

Rep. Andy Harris, the Maryland delegation’s only Republican, did not respond to an email sent to his press spokeswoman.

Cummings has been careful in his language, but has said he could see impeachment proceedings becoming necessary in the future.

Last month, Trump and his business organization sued Cummings, alleging he crossed a constitutional line with a subpoena to the president’s longtime accountant seeking years of financial statements. But a court recently ruled that the president can’t block the subpoena.

