Maryland black caucus chairman calls Lisanti 'lame duck delegate,' urges Harford Democrat to resign

The chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland says a Democratic delegate from Harford County who was censured by the House of Delegates for using a racial slur is now a “lame duck delegate” and should resign.

Del. Darryl Barnes spoke Friday morning at a news conference to renew calls for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to step down from office.

The House voted Thursday night to censure her after she apologized this week for describing a legislative district in Prince George’s County as a “n------ district.”

Joining Barnes on Friday were representatives from the NAACP’s Harford County branch and Maryland State Conference, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Jews United for Justice, and Democratic groups in Harford and Prince George’s counties.

