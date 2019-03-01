Tickets are almost sold out for Cosmic Cocktail. Get yours before they’re gone!
Maryland black caucus chairman calls Lisanti 'lame duck delegate,' urges Harford Democrat to resign

Contact Reporters

The chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland says a Democratic delegate from Harford County who was censured by the House of Delegates for using a racial slur is now a “lame duck delegate” and should resign.

Del. Darryl Barnes spoke Friday morning at a news conference to renew calls for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to step down from office.

The House voted Thursday night to censure her after she apologized this week for describing a legislative district in Prince George’s County as a “n------ district.”

Joining Barnes on Friday were representatives from the NAACP’s Harford County branch and Maryland State Conference, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Jews United for Justice, and Democratic groups in Harford and Prince George’s counties.

