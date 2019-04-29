Delegate: Legislative Black Caucus chair seeking to block 'white lesbian' from becoming Maryland House speaker

A Baltimore delegate says she is resigning from the state’s Legislative Black Caucus, accusing its chairman of seeking to prevent a “white lesbian” from becoming the next speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates.

Democratic Del. Regina T. Boyce, who shares a Baltimore district with Del. Maggie McIntosh — one of two major candidates to become House speaker — also said she will not attend a Monday afternoon meeting of the caucus in Annapolis. Caucus members are expected to select who their group will support for speaker.

Del. Dereck Davis, a Prince George’s County lawmaker who is black, is the main competition to McIntosh, who is white and openly gay. Both are Democrats.

In a letter to the caucus, Boyce said she is ashamed of comments she says Del. Darryl Barnes, a Prince George’s County Democrat who is chairman of the black caucus, made at the end of legislative session.

“You, Mr. Chairman … disrespectfully and unprofessionally gave backlash to the caucus because some of the members cast their speaker nominee vote for a white lesbian,” Boyce said.

Boyce said Barnes warned members: “We are going to let a white lesbian be the speaker of the house” if they supported McIntosh.

“In that moment, I was ashamed and embarrassed that our caucus could be so obsessed with having a ‘first black person’ in leadership that they would tear down someone else to express that desire,” Boyce wrote. “Unacceptable and infuriating. The white lesbian is my district mate, Maggie McIntosh, a woman who has tirelessly supported me and so many others in the MDGA. She is someone I respect, someone who is a friend, and I believe she is an incredibly fair and honorable individual.”

Barnes did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Republicans in Maryland’s Democratic-controlled House are attempting to play a role Wednesday in electing the chamber’s next speaker after the April 7 death of long-serving Speaker Michael Busch. The General Assembly will return to Annapolis that day for a special session to elect Busch’s replacement.

McIntosh, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, is close to shoring up enough votes to become speaker.

McIntosh said Monday she has more than 60 commitments to vote for her from fellow Democratic delegates for a job with considerable sway over the direction of policy in the state. She needs a total of 71 in the 141-seat House to be assured of becoming speaker.

McIntosh supporters are urging Democrats to unite around the winner of a Democratic Caucus vote Wednesday morning — assuring her victory when the full house votes later that day. With Busch’s death leaving a vacancy, there are 98 Democrats in the House.

But House Republicans say they will pledge their 42 votes, as a bloc, to a Democrat, and could vote for Davis, 51, who is considered more conservative than McIntosh. Davis has voted against the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2012 and to oppose allowing doctors to prescribe drugs that terminally ill patients could use to commit suicide in 2019.

Last week, a third main candidate in the race, Democratic Del. Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County, the speaker pro tem, dropped out and endorsed Davis — a move designed to unify the black caucus.

If Davis picks up the Republican support and has enough Democratic supporters who break from the party caucus and vote for him on the floor, he could have the votes to win.

Last week, Maryland Democratic Party Chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings attempted to intervene in the fight — calling it “unacceptable” for all Democrats not to unite behind the winner of the caucus vote.

But Barnes accused Rockeymoore Cummings of attempting to intimidate black lawmakers from partnering with Republicans to elect the first black speaker in Maryland history.

“The act of bullying or threatening others is unacceptable!” Barnes wrote in a letter to her.

Boyce said she has grown disappointed by the black caucus’ actions and disagreed with Barnes’ letter to Rockeymoore Cummings.

“Effective immediately, I am resigning my position as a member of the black caucus. I have been black for 42 years and will continue through my best efforts to work on policies that enhance the well-being of the black community, whether they are African, Caribbean or Latin descent,” she wrote. “This is our mission, our charge. I would like my name removed from the black caucus letterhead as well.”

