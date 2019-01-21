What they're saying about Kamala Harris' presidential run — and its Baltimore headquarters

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris entered the Democratic presidential race Monday — and confirmed she planned to set up her campaign headquarters in Baltimore.

Harris was immediately hailed as a front-runner, and many locals expressed excitement about Harris bringing her campaign to Charm City. Others braced for the inevitable shade about the city many know only from national news coverage of the city’s worst moments.

Here’s what people are saying:

» Howard County Councilman Opel Jones, who has endorsed Harris for president, said he was “extremely excited” about the California senator’s campaign and the local connection.

“What an amazing time for the city!” Jones said. “The strength and confidence she exudes and her formidable record as a prosecutor are exactly what the Democrats need in a nominee.”

» State. Del. Robbyn Lewis, a Baltimore Democrat, tweeted that she was inspired that Harris announced on the national Martin Luther King Day holiday.

“Go, Kamala, go! We can't wait to welcome you to Baltimore! We're already organizing! KamalaForMD SignMeUp WomenLead BlackGirlMagic,” Lewis wrote.

» Ben Pershing, editor of National Journal, complimented the selection of a Baltimore headquarters.

“Really interesting that KamalaHarris is basing her WH campaign in Baltimore. Makes sense: Not “DC” but close enough and an easy train ride, cheaper office space, and close to a big airport (BWI),” he wrote.

» Some thought the choice of Baltimore a misstep.

GOP strategist Mike Murphy called Baltimore a “great city,” but argued it’s too close to Washington.

“Bad bubble to operate in,” he wrote. “Wrong psychology.”

» Others from Maryland said they were ready block any Baltimore bashing done by out-of-towners:

“Very happy that KamalaHarris is placing her headquarters in Baltimore,” one wrote. “Sadly it is already bringing out lots of trolls who only want to focus on our challenges, not our successes. But that's ok, my 'Block' game is strong!”

