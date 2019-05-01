What they're saying about Adrienne Jones, new Maryland House speaker

Baltimore County Del. Adrienne Jones was unanimously elected as speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, the first woman and the first African-American to hold the powerful position. She succeeds longtime Speaker Michael E. Busch, who died April 7.

Here's what people are saying about her election.

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller

“Delegate Jones has been a key House leader on issues including education, health, and environment for years, and is a natural successor to Speaker Busch. I congratulate her and look forward to continuing to partner with her in the future.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

“I extend my sincere congratulations to Adrienne Jones on becoming the 107th Speaker of the House of Delegates. The election of our first African-American and first female Speaker marks a proud and historic moment for our state.

“It is also a moment of great opportunity; Adrienne has pledged to be a Speaker for all delegates, and that is exactly the kind of bipartisan, collaborative spirit our state needs right now.

“I look forward to working with Speaker Jones on our shared priorities and with the entire General Assembly to continue finding bipartisan, common sense solutions.”

Del. Nic Kipke, House of Delegates minority leader

“Our Caucus is proud to have been a critical piece in this historic election and we offer heartfelt congratulations to the new Speaker of the House. Speaker Jones is a tremendous public servant and she represents the will and voice of her constituents and community with clear determination. She is someone we know we can work with and who will want to work with us. Ultimately, we believe in compromise and getting big things done for the people of Maryland and we know that Speaker Jones does as well.”

5 things to know about Adrienne Jones, new speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates »

Del. Kathy Szeliga, House of Delegates minority whip

“As the Speaker Pro Tem, Speaker Jones was always fair to our members and made sure their voices were heard. While we know we will be on opposing sides of certain issues going forward, we have faith that she will approach this new role with the same fairness and consideration she has always demonstrated.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown

Baltimore Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young

I join the entire state of Maryland in congratulating Delegate Adrienne Jones on her selection to serve as the next Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

I have known Speaker Jones for many years and I count her as a friend. I am happy to see her take firm command of the Speaker’s gavel.

In Speaker Jones, the state of Maryland is getting a highly effective legislator and a first-class manager. In the spirit of the late Speaker Michael Busch, Speaker Jones will serve as a great coach, advancing the legislative agenda of the state of Maryland and our beloved City of Baltimore.

On behalf of the citizens of Baltimore, I stand ready to help our new Speaker and I look forward to partnering with her to help serve the people of Maryland and the great City of Baltimore.

Maryland League of Conservation Voters

Maryland Health Care for All

Progressive Maryland

Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, a Democratic presidential hopeful

1199 SEIU political director Ricarra Jones

“We applaud the Maryland House of Delegates for electing Delegate Adrienne Jones as the next Speaker. Del. Jones is an advocate for affordable health care and a proven leader who has worked tirelessly to improve Baltimore County. We look forward to working with her as she leads and serves Maryland in her new role.”

Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association

“Maryland public school educators congratulate Speaker Jones on her historic election. As the first black and woman speaker of the House, her speakership breaks critical barriers and puts the House of Delegates in position to make important progress in the years ahead, especially on educational equity.

“Speaker Busch set a high bar for leadership and courage; we believe Speaker Jones has the ability to do the same. Maryland faces some extraordinary opportunities and difficult challenges in the near future, chief among them the responsibility to enact a bold school funding plan with equal parts urgency and fiscal pragmatism. Maryland educators stand ready to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school and an equal opportunity for success.”

Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee

Maryland Catholic Conference