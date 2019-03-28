Maryland House of Delegates approves armed police force for private Johns Hopkins University

Over the objections of student protesters, Maryland’s House of Delegates voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve hotly debated legislation to authorize an armed police force for the private Johns Hopkins University.

The 94-42 vote in the House of Delegates came after the state Senate approved similar legislation by a 42-2 vote. After legislators work out differences in the two versions, they will send the bill to Gov. Larry Hogan for his consideration. The Republican governor has said he supports the bill.

If signed into law, Johns Hopkins would be the first private college in the state with its own police force.

Before the House vote, some protesters interrupted the floor session, chanting: “No private police! No private police! No private police!”

The group Students Against Private Police said its activists launched the protest, because “this is no time to vote through a bill granting Johns Hopkins unprecedented powers in the state for privately operating a police force.”

“It privatizes policing as an essential public good, it adds more police to an already over-policed city, the bill is confusing and vague in its actual execution, and will do nothing to address Baltimore’s real public safety needs,” the students said in a statement.

Del. Cheryl Glenn, an East Baltimore Democrat who is chairwoman of the city’s House delegation, argued in favor of the force.

“The first issue that’s addressed to us is public safety,” Glenn said. “What people are afraid of is crime. Our crime rate is off the chains.”

But Del. Stephanie Smith, also of East Baltimore, cautioned against “moving with such haste” to approve a police force for a private institution.

Smith said her neighbors “do not feel that this is going to be for them.”

“Their concerns are about an entity that has no expertise in policing that has a compromised relationship with the community that is multi-generational,” Smith said. She added that a young boy recently asked her: “’How are you going to protect me from the Johns Hopkins private police force?’”

A day earlier, the House of Delegates had accepted a series of amendments to the legislation from the House Judiciary Committee. One that would require a member of the university's Black Faculty and Staff Association to sit on an accountability board that would oversee the force. Another would prohibit the force from using surplus military equipment, and a third that would require training officers on the legal use of searches. The committee also added an amendment requiring officers to have their body-worn cameras turned on.

A spokesman for Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said the Senate was likely to agree to the House amendments to the bill.

The legislation would permit Hopkins to employ up to 100 armed officers.

