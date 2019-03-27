Maryland House of Delegates votes unanimously to reprimand Jalisi over 'abusive' treatment of his staff

Maryland’s House of Delegates voted 136-0 to publicly reprimand Del. Jay Jalisi of Baltimore County for “an ongoing pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior.”

The delegates voted after receiving a 16-page report outlining the investigation from the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics.

“As members of this House we have a duty to protect our dedicated staff,” said Samuel I. Rosenberg, a Baltimore Democrat who sits on the ethics committee. “No elected officials has the right to abuse and belittle others.”

The committee found that Jalisi engaged in an “ongoing pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior on the part of Delegate Jalisi toward staff — particularly female staff members.”

Jalisi, 53, a Reisterstown Democrat, was not present at the House of Delegates session Wednesday — his third day in a row of absence. But he released a statement that described the accusations against him as a “political hit job.”

“Sadly, over the past few months I have been the target of a nasty smear campaign and a sham investigation by a powerful lobby in Annapolis,” Jalisi said.

A reprimand is a less serious form of discipline than the censure that the House of Delegates imposed on Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti of Harford County earlier this year for her alleged use of a racial slur.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater