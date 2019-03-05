Her car broke down, then ICE detained her. Maryland advocates hope new bill will limit similar scenarios

On a cold January morning, Baltimore resident Nora was on her morning commute on Interstate 95 when smoke began billowing from the engine.

In minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, putting Nora into a panic, as described by her daughter. Nora pleaded with a tow truck driver not to call the police for fear of alerting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but Maryland Transportation Authority Police did show up that day.

Now, she’s in the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting deportation to El Salvador — and hoping she can return to her Southwest Baltimore home with her three kids.

Her experience is one of many driving advocates to push for statewide legislation that would limit the role Maryland authorities have in enforcing federal immigration laws, citing a danger to public safety and a violation of constitutional rights.

Del. David Moon, a Prince George’s County Democrat, will present one of these bills before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing Tuesday in Annapolis.

“Today it was us, but tomorrow it can be another family,” said Nora’s 20-year-old daughter Aidha. Nora’s attorney, Raymond Griffith, requested that The Baltimore Sun not publish the last names of his client or her family members.

Nicholas Katz, a Baltimore immigration lawyer, says that without a formal partnership with ICE, or a criminal arrest warrant signed by a judge, Maryland law enforcement agencies don’t have the authority to question, arrest or hold someone they suspect has violated federal immigration laws.

However, immigration advocates say agencies are cooperating with ICE anyway because of ambiguous and conflicting policies that vary by agency and their jurisdictions.

Nora is among a number of unauthorized immigrants in Maryland without criminal records who are detained following encounters with police, whether it’s to report a crime or during a traffic stop. Immigration advocates say this raises questions about racial profiling and the legality of such arrests.

Nationwide non-criminal arrests more than doubled in two years — from about 9,086 in 2016 to 20,464 in 2018. In Maryland, the number grew by 146 percent in two years — from 155 non-criminal arrests in 2016 to 382 arrests in 2018.

Immediately following the 2016 presidential election, CASA, an advocacy organization for Latino and Immigrant people in Maryland, saw an uptick in cases where ICE was relying on local jurisdictions to carry out detentions, according to Elizabeth Alex the group’s senior director of organizing and leadership.

This trend prompted CASA to advocate for legislation that would ensure local and state resources aren’t being used for federal immigration enforcement, said Alex.

Senate Bill 0817 and House Bill 0913, introduced this session, would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from arresting people solely on civil arrest warrants and from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

The proposed measures prevent correctional officers from notifying ICE of the address of a person released from jail and their time of release; however, they would not restrict ICE from accessing this information.

The bills have the support of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus and Black Caucus, as there is a growing number of Nigerian immigrants in the Baltimore area.

Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, a Montgomery County Democrat, former police officer and co-sponsor of HB 0913, says passing a statewide law would “help build some level of trust between local law enforcement and the communities they have sworn to serve and protect.”

Fraser-Hidalgo, chair of the General Assembly Latino Caucus, argues there’s a threat to public safety because people are less likely to call the police to report crimes or cooperate in investigations for fear of deportation, leaving crimes in the community unsolved.

In Nora’s case, she was issued a deportation order by a judge in 2002 -- as is common when someone misses their immigration court date, said Katz, senior manager of CASA’s legal program.

“You can’t be detained without probable cause that you committed a crime. Everyone in the United States has that right, regardless of your immigration status,” Katz said.

The deportation order led ICE to issue a civil arrest warrant, also known as an administrative warrant, for Nora. These ICE-issued documents direct other federal agents to arrest someone based on immigration violations, such as overstaying a visa or not leaving the country after a deportation order is issued.

On that January morning, Nora was detained by a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer after her information was run through a federal database according to Cpl. Edward Bartlinski, a spokesperson for the department.

Police dispatch told the officer that ICE confirmed there was an active warrant for her arrest but didn’t mention the warrant was administrative and not criminal, leading the officer to detain Nora, contrary to MDTA Police’s training guidelines, according to Bartlinski.

ICE said Nora was arrested as part of “routine enforcement operations,” said Justine M. Whelan, a spokesperson for the federal agency.

After inquiries from The Baltimore Sun about Nora’s arrest, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said they “are reviewing existing policy and training procedures so the direction is clear no one is to be detained without confirmation of a criminal warrant.”

Nora was on edge the day her rental car broke down because of an encounter with Baltimore City Police in December when she reported her car was stolen.

As was the case with her apprehension by Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Baltimore officer contacted ICE, not knowing her warrant was a civil warrant and not a criminal one. Aidha claims ICE agents showed up that day but were unable to arrest her mother because she ran into her home. According to police spokesman Matt Jablow the officer was told by an ICE agent that ICE was not coming because Nora was the victim of a crime.

ICE declined to comment on the specifics of this incident, Nora’ s eventual arrest and the legislation.

After hearing of Nora’s experience, CASA began meeting with Mayor Catherine Pugh to clarify existing policies in the city and with acting police commissioner Michael Harrison to ensure there is sufficient training for officers to follow correct procedures.

Baltimore City police have no policies regarding cooperation with ICE; however, Jablow said that might change soon.