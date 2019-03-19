Funeral for former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes to be held Thursday in Annapolis

Funeral arrangements for former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes, who died March 13 at age 92, have been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Hughes’ family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 12 S. Second St., in his hometown of Denton on the Eastern Shore.

At noon Thursday, Hughes will be remembered at a funeral service at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 199 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis.

Congressman Steny Hoyer will deliver the eulogy. Gov. Larry Hogan and Rob Etgen, president of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, are also scheduled to speak.

Hughes was Maryland’s 57th governor, serving two terms from 1979 until 1987. His administration has been credited with restoring integrity to state government after an era of political corruption, and of launching broad efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

