Two candidates in Maryland House Speaker race announce plans to form 'alliance' to elect first black speaker

Two black Maryland legislators vying for the General Assembly’s Speaker of the House position have announced plans to form an “alliance.”

Baltimore County Del. Adrienne Jones and Prince George’s County Del. Dereck Davis are planning a joint effort to elect the first African American as speaker of the House, a position that has been vacant since the April 7 death of long-serving Speaker Michael Busch.

“In forming this alliance, the two are bridging a once wide geographical and political gap between Baltimore County and Prince George’s County and engaging democratic delegates from counties across Maryland and Baltimore City to assert the party’s majority control of the state’s legislative body,” the release states.

The two Democrats are scheduled to detail their plan Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore alongside House Majority Whip Del. Talmadge Branch.

The partnership is the latest development in a rocky effort among delegates to elect a black speaker.

On Thursday, Del. Darryl Barnes, chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said Democratic Party Chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is attempting to intimidate black lawmakers from partnering with Republicans to elect a black speaker.

Maryland’s House Republicans have pledged their 42 votes as a bloc to one of three main Democratic candidates for the job: Jones, Davis and Baltimore Del. Maggie McIntosh, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed