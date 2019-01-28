Maryland House Speaker Busch forms work group to find 'pathways to the middle class for all Marylanders'

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch is starting a work group to explore causes of poverty in the state and potential solutions.

Del. Stephen Lafferty, a Baltimore County Democrat, will lead the House of Delegates Study Group to Study Economic Stability in Maryland.

“Thousands of Maryland families work hard, pay taxes and consistently find themselves falling further and further behind each year,” Busch, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, said in a statement. “We need to create opportunity and pathways to the middle class for all Marylanders.”

Members will investigate issues such as employment, housing, food security, transportation and health care. They’ll focus in particular on families that aren’t consistently eligible for government assistance and hit a “benefits cliff.”

Delegates appointed to the work group include: Tony Bridges and Brooke Lierman of Baltimore, Shelly Hettleman and Charles Sydnor of Baltimore County, Wanika Fisher and Andrea Harrison of Prince George’s County, Eric Luedtke and Pamela Queen of Montgomery County, Johnny Mautz and Sheree Sample-Hughes of the Eastern Shore and Mike McKay of western Maryland.

