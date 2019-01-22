Maryland House Speaker Busch says delegates to go live from chamber in 2020 with streaming feed of floor sessions

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch announced Tuesday that his chamber would begin livestreaming its sessions next year on the General Assembly’s website.

The announcement comes one day after a bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced a bill that would require the streaming.

“Transparency is key to an open and free government, and I have no doubt that embracing this technology in the House chamber will improve the public’s accessibility to the legislature,” Busch, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, said in a statement.

Busch said the House would partner with Maryland Public Television to stream the sessions. The chamber will be outfitted with several cameras and an operator will switch between them and add captions identifying who is speaking, said Alexandra Hughes, Busch’s chief of staff.

For several years, committee hearings from the House and Senate office buildings have been broadcast on the General Assembly’s website with video.

But broadcasts of meetings of the full bodies, known as “floor sessions,” have been limited to audio-only feeds on the legislature’s website. The House and Senate rules generally forbid lawmakers from using one another’s names. Instead, they refer to one another by their district number or their home county, such as “the delegate from Howard County,” which can make it difficult for listeners to know who is speaking.

The Senate does not have plans for livestreaming and lacks the “technological infrastructure” to install cameras, said Jake Weissmann, chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.

“We are eager to see how the House implements it, and look forward to continuing to move in that direction,” Weissmann said.

Republican Del. Kathy Szeliga and Democratic Del. David Moon have introduced bills for several years to require a streaming feed of sessions. They introduced their latest effort Monday night. In a statement issued by Busch’s office, Moon said he was thrilled to finally make progress “in an era when it’s easier for voters to watch funny cat videos than to watch Maryland’s legislature in action.”

